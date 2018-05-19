Local News

Search A Police Officer Before He Searches Your Car Or House – Nigeria Police Tell Citizens

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday afternoon by 3:00pm, engaged Nigerians in a TweetChat on social media with the hashtag, #AskThePolice.

After the hours of chat by the IG of Police with citizens of the nation, the Nigerian Police took to its verified Twitter page @PoliceNg and told Nigerians online that any Police officer who wants to search a citizen must first be searched.

The Force tweeted thus; “If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice.”

