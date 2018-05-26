Politics, Trending

See 5 projects Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years, Buhari name yours – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to list some of the achievements of the former president. Mr Omokri noted that presient Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years, the following projects:

* 12 new universities
* 120 almajiri schools
* Revival of Lagos-Kano rail
* Converting Enugu airport to international
* The YouWIN Scheme
He further asked that Buhari’s government take up the challenge. Taking up the challenge, a Twitter user with the handle,@gloria_adagbon listed some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements as follows .


Another user @Ibrahim78312907 listed the following as Buhari’s achievements;

Whereas some users took serious swipes at Omokri for defending ex President Jonathan’s administration. See reactions below;


