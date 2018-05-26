See 5 projects Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years, Buhari name yours – Reno Omokri



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to list some of the achievements of the former president. Mr Omokri noted that presient Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years, the following projects:

* 12 new universities

* 120 almajiri schools

* Revival of Lagos-Kano rail

* Converting Enugu airport to international

* The YouWIN Scheme

Here is what he wrote below

5 projects Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years: * 12 new universities

* 120 almajiri schools

* Revival of Lagos-Kano rail

* Converting Enugu airport to international

* The YouWIN Scheme I challenge Buhari’s government to take the #BuhariChallenge and do same. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 26, 2018

He further asked that Buhari’s government take up the challenge. Taking up the challenge, a Twitter user with the handle,@gloria_adagbon listed some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements as follows .

1. N-Power

2. GEEP Market Moni

3. Home Grown School Feeding Program

4. Conditional Cash Transfers to the poorest of the poor

5. Set up of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative / rescucitation of 11 moribund fertilizer plants

6. Anchor Borrowers Programme

The #BuhariChallenge — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) May 26, 2018



Another user @Ibrahim78312907 listed the following as Buhari’s achievements;

1. Curtailing BH 2 NE

2. Successful implementation of TSA

3. Construction of SE roads

4. Nnamdi azik airport runway — Ibrahim Jimoh (@Ibrahim78312907) May 26, 2018

Whereas some users took serious swipes at Omokri for defending ex President Jonathan’s administration. See reactions below;

PDP should be seeing and not be heard,one of the most corrupted government in history,so u can execute some projects when a barrel of oil was $100 and above,d three basic infrastructures of life were still lacking,Electricity,Refineries,good roads&high unemployment. — Tony Ishola (@TonyIshola) May 26, 2018

Sir, d 12 universities u talked about were not completed, as we talk, is now that govt is erecting d structures for d sites. Can u pls show us where those almajiri schools were located, bcos, I did a research on that, I did not see any, it was a propaganda. U Win was favouritism — Onuche (@Onuche99579555) May 26, 2018

You cannot initiate ,start and complete a public university in 3yrs.Most of the universities are still in their temporary sites while construction work is ongoing in the permanent sites. — ubaleyaro (@AbdullahiInuwa) May 26, 2018

YOUWIN Scheme is the ONLY positive thing you guys did in the 6yrs you were in power. Apart from looting the treasury dry, you shouldn’t sit in USA where there is sanity and throw waste bins on us here.

Come and take the train from Lagos to Kano if you believe in it. RUBBISH — Ter Doo Yum (@ShaxDaddy) May 26, 2018