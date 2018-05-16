Local News

See A Collection Of Weird Looking Criminals Across United States Of America (Photos)

A new collection of some of America’s most memorable mugshots has been compiled. Michael Whitington (left) was photographed by cops looking unusually happy considering he had just been arrested for robbing a bank in Denver.

A new collection of some of America’s most memorable mugshots has been compiled leaving people totally baffled. The snaps shared by Dailymail show some of the criminals with very poorly maintained teeth, questionable hairstyles and ill-advised poses.

One man who features, Alan Dale Lee, was held on drugs charges – and subsequently nicknamed ‘Dracula’ by cops in Florida because of his strange three-tooth smile. 

The man on the left was arrested in Arizona for a failure to pay fines. He was photographed sticking his tongue out at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The gentleman on the right, meanwhile, is sporting a superlative mullet 

Another shot shows Michael Whitington looking unusually happy considering he had just been arrested for robbing a bank in Denver.

Noel D Dawson Jr, meanwhile, pulled an indecipherably odd face after being arrested on charges of chasing a family member with a hatchet in Toledo, Ohio.  

