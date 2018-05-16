See A Collection Of Weird Looking Criminals Across United States Of America (Photos)

A new collection of some of America’s most memorable mugshots has been compiled. Michael Whitington (left) was photographed by cops looking unusually happy considering he had just been arrested for robbing a bank in Denver.
One man who features, Alan Dale Lee, was held on drugs charges – and subsequently nicknamed ‘Dracula’ by cops in Florida because of his strange three-tooth smile.
The man on the left was arrested in Arizona for a failure to pay fines. He was photographed sticking his tongue out at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The gentleman on the right, meanwhile, is sporting a superlative mullet
Another shot shows Michael Whitington looking unusually happy considering he had just been arrested for robbing a bank in Denver.
Noel D Dawson Jr, meanwhile, pulled an indecipherably odd face after being arrested on charges of chasing a family member with a hatchet in Toledo, Ohio.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria