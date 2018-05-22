Local News

See Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy News

 

The pregnant blogger

TORI News reported on Sunday that popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, who reportedly got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, was pregnant, as the enterprenuer who could not contain her joy, broke the news herself with a lengthy post on her blog.

As the news broke the internet on Sunday, music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy who many Nigerians had hoped would marry the blogger, took to his Twitter page to react, saying that he’s not the father of the blogger’s expected baby.

The 35-year-old retired singer reacted to the adorable pregnancy photos of the blogger writing; “It Wasn’t me”

See his tweet below;

