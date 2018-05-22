Local News

See Femi Otedola, Governor Ambode And Aliko Dangote Enjoying A Bus Cruise In Lagos (Video)

Otedola, Aliko Dangote and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote have been spotted enjoying a bus cruise in Lagos.

The powerful and influential men took out time to discuss business too.

Sharing the video on his social media page, Otedola wrote: “with visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbodeand my good friend Aliko Dangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project.”

Watch video below:


