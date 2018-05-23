See How A Nigerian Man Reacted after A Lady Slapped Him on ATM queue

Twitter user took to the social media page to relate the story of how his friend reacted after a lady unrepentantly slapped him at an ATM queue.

According to Chrisnatu, his friend was patiently on the queue before the unnamed lady came up to him, telling him that she came before him.

Despite the fact that she was not on the queue, the young man decided to allow her join the queue.

However, he threw some words at her before he allowed her to join.

He claimed that he said to her in pidgin English ‘no be you devil go use today, Las Las all of us go withdraw’.

Rather than exercise some patience, the lady resorted to giving him a double slap.

Some twitter users responses with praised for the young man who was slapped while some felt he should have taught the errant lady a lesson.

Our dear readers, what do you think?

Read his narrative below;

-Gistreel