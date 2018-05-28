Local News

See How BBNaija’s Princess & Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Churchill Are ‘Fighting Corruption’

 

Olakunle Oladunni Churchill and Princess

Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Princess has shared photos from the Children’s day rally organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which she attended with Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, and it got people talking.

The photos has sparked dating rumours as some people are saying he is the man behind the private jet she took two days ago, and the convertible car she drove around Lagos yesterday.

She captioned the photos; “Am outchea with @bigchurchhaven doing good work for my country at the childrens day rally organized by EFCC. Proudly Nigerian! #stopcurruption #naijamypride”

It would be recalled that Churchill was also romantically linked with his Personal Assistant, Rosaline Meurer. Princess has been struggling to make a name for herself outside the BBNaija house.

