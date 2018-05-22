See How Ladies Welcomed Atletico Madrid Players In Uyo (Photos)

Atletico Madrid have landed in Uyo ahead of their friendly against Nigeria. The Europa League winners arrived the country via the Ibom International Airport on Monday evening. The players and coach were welcomed by excited football lovers and Nigerian sports officials at the airport and were also entertained with a cultural dance.





Diego Simeone’s charges will take on the Super Eagles B side in a hybrid friendly encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, May 22nd.

And Diego Simeone’s strong 20-player squad , including club legend Fernando Torres, first choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Gabi. Thomas are in Nigeria for the tie.