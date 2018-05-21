See How Rochas Okorocha Welcomed His Wife On Return From America… [Photos]

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha was visibly excited on his wife’s return from the United States yesterday. The Imo First Lady, Nneoma Nkechinyere Rochas Okorocha has been on vacation in America to look after her daughter who gave birth recently.

She arrived Owerri, Imo state capital in company of her well wishers and female appointees of the Rescue Mission Government.

