See How Tonto Dikeh Reacted To Toyin Abraham’s Engagement (Video)

Tonto Dikeh has stunned her many followers with the way she celebrated a fellow actress, Toyin Abraham’s recent engagement.

The Nigerian media space was awash with the news of the engagement yesterday and many colleagues congratulated Toyin Abraham on the joyous development. Unsurprising Tonto Dikeh was not left out.

While reacting to the development, Tonto Dikeh, a single mother of one shared a video showing her excitedly jumping for joy. She even amazed her fans with a couple of front-flips.

According to her, the acrobatic show was part of her jubilation over the recent good news. Below is how she captioned the footage:

