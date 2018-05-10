Local News

See The Car A Nigerian Manufactured For N80,000 (Photos)

 

Francis Emmanuel

Tucked away in Ohanze town near the commercial city of Aba in Abia state is Francis Emmanuel. He runs a company called EM Automobile.

This enterprising young Nigerian is in the business of manufacturing automobiles. Francis Emmanuel has built a brand of car called the EM Emulate.

According to him, the EM Emulate is manufactured using Mate motorcycle engine together with other locally fabricated materials.

Thus far, and largely due to inadequate funding, he has built only one unit of the EM Emulate. However, here is the interesting part: a unit of the EM Emulate is built with only Eighty thousand naira (N80, 000) !

Indeed, such industry and determination ought to be encouraged. With some encouragement and support, such project have the potential to come out much better.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Serious Panic As Ebola Virus Spreads In The Congo, 17 People Already Confirmed Dead

Nurse, Midwives Abducted By Boko Haram Write Buhari… Read Their Handwritten Note From Captivity

American Newspaper, New York Times Tackles Buhari Over His Consistent Medical Trips

Fayemi Walks Out Of Meeting With Tinubu, Snubs Reporters

See The Mother Who Connived With Her Ex-Lover To Kill Her Own Daughter In Niger (Photo)

Why We Stopped Singer, Flavour From Performing In Abakaliki – Ebonyi State Govt Speaks Out

Atletico Chief Blasts Barcelona For Trying To Buy Griezmann

NYSC Speaks On Posting Corps Members To Troubled Areas

Too Hilarious! Nigerian Graduate Turned Into Laughing Stock After Sharing Blunder-filled Post Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *