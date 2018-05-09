Local News

See The Man Who Trafficked 9 Innocent Children From Nigeria To Sudan (Photo)

A  Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe State, has sentenced a 57-year-old man, Shuaibu Salihu, to four years’ imprisonment for trafficking nine underage children to Sudan, Punch Metro reports.
 
It was learnt that Salihu, a native of Farantama village in the Albasu Local Government Area of Kano State, was arraigned by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on two counts of procuring underage children for trafficking to Sudan.
 
The anti-trafficking agency said on Monday that the act was contrary to Section 26 (2) of the Trafficking in Person (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.
 
It was also gathered that Salihu, who was a trader, was nabbed by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Yobe State Command, in Damaturu in 2017, while he and the victims were trying to cross the Geidam/Niger Republic border.
 
It was learnt that Salihu was later handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation and prosecution.
 
In a release by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Stella Nezan, the judge, Justice Hamma Dashi, sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.
 
“The suspect, a native of Farantama village in Kano State, was arraigned on two counts of procuring nine underage victims with the intention of taking them to Sudan for possible exploitation, an act contrary to Section 26 (2) of the Trafficking in Person (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

“He was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service and handed over to us for proper investigation and prosecution. Justice Hamma Dashi, having listened to the counsel and their witnesses, found the suspect guilty and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.”

 

The Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, warned traffickers to desist from illegal acts, as the agency had partnered other law enforcement agencies to tackle human trafficking in the country.

