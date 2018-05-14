Local News

See The Massive Crowd That Welcomed Buhari To Jigawa (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari in Jigawa state

A mammoth cheering crowd came out en masse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari as he arrived Jigawa state for his 2-day official Visit. 

The crowd cheered and waved at the President as he smiled at them. He was also welcomed by Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

See more photos below:

