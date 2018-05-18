Local News

See The ‘Modern’ Kiosk Provided By Lagos State Government (Photos)

 

The sophisticated kiosk

Modern and standardized kiosk/shops were provided and placed in strategic areas within Lagos Island for petty business owners.

The highly subsidized kiosks were equally used to empower traders who ordinarily could not afford the high cost of shops in markets on the Island. 

This is in a bid to make the state which has a population of over 21 million people more beautiful. Efforts are also been made by the government to revamp the waste disposal system as well as the transport sector.

