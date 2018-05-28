See The Moment A Golden Range Rover Was Crushed With A Digger (Photos)

A golden Range Rover was filmed being crushed by a digger after its owner didn’t repay money he said he would.

Witnesses to the scene filmed what happened as a crowd gathered in the street watching the destruction.

The huge digger crushed the front of the Range Rover after dropping its scoop on the windscreen, cracking it. We imagine coming back to see this had happened to your car would be worse than coming back to find a parking ticket.

Footage taken by witnesses in Luliang City’s Lishi District in North China’s Shanxi Province shows the whole episode, which we’d advise any car-lover to avoid watching in case of distress.

The loader driver, who has been identified by his surname Gao, then parked in front of the vehicle, blocking it and leaving witnesses stunned.

He was then summoned to the police station. Gao told the police that the Range Rover owner owed him money, and he had tried numerous times to ask for his money back to no avail. It is understood that the owner was not in the car at the time. Gao has been given 15 days of administrative detention for vandalism. The authorities have encouraged citizens to go through ‘proper channels’ to fight for personal rights such as money owed. It is unclear how much money was owed. Credits: MetroUK

