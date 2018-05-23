See the Nigerian Road that has become a Nightmare to Passengers

Atleast 41 people have been abducted in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state in two separate attacks within the last 24 hours. Just two days ago, 3 housewives were kidnapped in the area.

Speaking in an interview, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Danladi Idon Duniya said a Sharon bus and a Golf 3 saloon that were travelling along the Birnin Gwari road were stopped by the bandits and 17 passengers were kidnapped.

According to Premium Times, also today (Wednesday), it was gathered that around 8 am another batch of 24 people were abducted near Labi village along the same route. The victims according to the NURTW chairman, were taken into the bush by their abductors, after forcing them to remove their clothes, while the women among them were forced to remove their veils.

NURTW Chairman, Birnin-Gwari branch said the union is worried over the development.

“As we speak, the Funtua-Birnin Gwari road has been deserted by our drivers because of the bandits that are in control around that axis. Their activities have really affected our business along that axis because there are no police or military checkpoints around that area, he told Premium Times.