See the People President Buhari Took Major Swipe on Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari has yesterday took various swipes at a lot of people and past government for their contributions in thwarting the growth of Nigeria. According to the President, those misappropriating and misapplying public funds lack of imagination. See those Buhari took a swipe at:

Swipe at a former Heads of State

“One of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars, on power. “Where is the power? Where is the power? And now we have to pay the debts.”

Swipe at other past governments

Sometimes, I wonder about those who can afford to send their children abroad for studies and yet continue to sabotage the economy, I wonder what kind of Nigeria they want their children to return to and work. “There is a lot of lack of imagination. If you are working for the country, then you shouldn’t be misappropriating and misapplying public funds the way people did.”

Swipe at the National Assembly