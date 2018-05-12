Local News

See The Photoshopped Picture Of Cee-C And Alex That Got People Laughing

 

Alex

In the original photo, a security man attached to Heritage Bank Plc was pictured helping Cee-C with an umbrella to prevent the direct impact of the heat of the sun on her.

Some trolls photoshopped the face of Alex, Cee-C’s supposed rival into the body of the security man to ridicule her as seen her. It would he recalled that there is a strained relationship between Alex and Cee-C over her perceived romance with Tobi although Cee-C has never admitted.

The photoshopped picture of Alex and Cee-C

Most supporters of Cee-C especially one Kyliencee who is a staunch Twitter user has continued to dedicate her page to hurling insults at Alex over her activities during her 85-day stay at the BBNaija house in South Africa.

Read some of the trolls and attacks as seen on Twitter:

