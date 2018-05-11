Local News

See The Unique Farewell Gift Andres Iniesta Got From Villarreal (Photo)

Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta was presented with a unique leaving gift ahead of Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday, according to a report by Skysports.

Before yesterday’s game, the 33-year-old was given a miniature yellow submarine by Villarreal, whose nickname is “The Yellow Submarine”.

The club had tweeted before the game to say they were presenting Iniesta with the memento to “pay tribute to his career and his values as an athlete” as he prepares to leave Barca in the summer.

Andres Iniesta receiving his special gift

Villarreal also did what Real Madrid did not do in El Clasico as they gave the La Liga champions a guard of honour. Barcelona eased to victory in the match to move two games away from becoming the first side to complete an unbeaten 38-game season in La Liga.

“We’re very pleased with the match,” said Iniesta. “We still have the goal of completing the season unbeaten. That would be very special.

“In sport you are looking for motivations. We don’t want to drop our guard because we have a very nice target, to be unbeaten.”

Barcelona finish their season with a trip to Levante on Sunday and then a home game against Real Sociedad.

