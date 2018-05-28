SEE these lovely new photos of Alaafin of Oyo’s two sets of twins as they clock 3 months

The Alaafin of Oyo who is the paramount ruler of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has shown off his two adorable sets of twins whom he had at the age of 80.

He welcomed the babies with his queens, Olori Memunat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke three months ago. Memunat is the mother of the twin girls while Olaitan is the mother of the twin boys.

The royal babies are named Princess Iradat Adetoun, Princess Hamidat Adedayo, Prince Mubarak Adedamola and Prince Hammed Adeleye.

Memunat who celebrated her birthday weeks ago thanked God for the lovely gift of babies she got.

She wrote:

Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life. It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…

-Gistreel