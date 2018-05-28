Entertainment, Viral

SEE these lovely new photos of Alaafin of Oyo’s two sets of twins as they clock 3 months

The Alaafin of Oyo who is the paramount ruler of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has shown off his two adorable sets of twins whom he had at the age of 80.

He welcomed the babies with his queens, Olori Memunat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke three months ago. Memunat is the mother of the twin girls while Olaitan is the mother of the twin boys.

The royal babies are named Princess Iradat Adetoun, Princess Hamidat Adedayo, Prince Mubarak Adedamola and Prince Hammed Adeleye.

Memunat who celebrated her birthday weeks ago thanked God for the lovely gift of babies she got.

She wrote:

Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life. It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life. It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…

-Gistreel


You may also like

“Apologize to Linda Ikeji before I can give you money” – Hushpuppi replies Kemi Olunloyo

Wizkid makes over 300 million from his Afro Republik concert in London

‘My unborn baby girl has given me a whole new pair of boobs’ – Pregnant Cardi B (Video)

Mariah Carey sells her $13.2m engagement ring from ex-fiancé James Packer for $2.78m

Tiwa Savage puts her boobs on display in Fendi (Photos)

Fans Call Out Nigerian Celebrities For Refusing To Promote Falz’s “This Is Nigeria” Song

Lady blasts Falz for using ladies in Hijab to dance in his trending “This Is Nigeria” video

“I and Davido will grow old together” — Chioma

Read story of a 19-year-old orphan who was gang-raped and impregnated by her attackers and refused to abort her baby (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *