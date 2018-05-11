Local News

See Video Of President Buhari Departing The UK For Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the United Kingdom for Nigeria, the UK chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has informed.

His aircraft, Air Force 1, reportedly departed the London Stansted Airport at exactly 12:33hrs for Nigeria, the chapter said.

The President had travelled to London on May 8 on a four-day medical check-up.

In a series of tweets posted on the chapter’s verified Twitter handle on Friday, Buhari departed the UK for Nigeria after his four-day visit solely for medical reasons.

Members had paid what they described as “farewell visit” to the president shortly before his departure.

“@APCUKingdom farewell visit to @NGRPresident @MBuhari before departure this afternoon,” the chapter had tweeted.

“We wish @NGRPresident @MBuhari and presidential team a safe flight back to.

Air force one departed #Stansted at exactly 12:33hrs for

Below is a video of Buhari leaving the UK.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Pastor’s Wife In Hot Soup After Sleeping With 2 Church Members In Lagos

Herbalist Lands In Hot Soup After Doing This To His Own Cousin In Lagos

Billionaire Kidnapper: How I Paid 223,000 Euros Ransom To Evans – Witness Shocks Court In Lagos

We Have The Powers To Invite IGP – Senate

Ex-DSS Spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar Fights For Her Job

BBNaija Sponsor, Payporte Allegedly Owing Workers’ Salaries – Staff Exposes Company

Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill Accused Of Theft in Ghana, He Replies

Police Recruitment: Commissioner Speaks On Shortlisted Candidates, Forgery, Age Falsification

Unforgettable Nigerian Musicians Who Ignored ‘Banana’ And ‘Cassava’ For Societal Change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *