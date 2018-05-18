Politics, Trending

See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Femi Otedola sparked rumours he might have  the intention to contest office in 2019, after a video of him riding in  a ‘molue’ emerged online. The Nigerian social media sphere experienced a major buzz after Mr Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a ride on a public bus in Lagos via his Instagram page.

Otedola on Thursday via his official Twitter page @realFemiOtedola, debunked the reports saying though he is a man of the people, he isn’t running for office. See what he wrote via Twitter.

Reacting to the clarifications, many of his followers on Twitter still needed clarifications as to why he took a molue. See reactions below;

 


You may also like

Nigerians Mock Ibrahim Magu as He Misfires in New Interview

Court Rules that Marriages Conducted by Ikoyi Registry not Legally Binding

SARS has no business searching your phones – IGP Idris

Thief caught after sleeping off inside the ceiling after burgling 3 shops, overnight

Breaking: Soldiers Attack Police Station in Rivers State

Angry Customer Poos Inside Fast Food Restaurant And Throws It At Employee (Video)

If You Missed the Video of IG Of Police Unable to Read Speech, Here’s the Transcript

Another ‘Oga at the Top’: Nigerians Mock IGP Idris For Fumbling Over His Own Speech

What Are You Afraid Of? Nigerians Blast Saraki Over Alleged Plot by IG Idris to Implicate Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *