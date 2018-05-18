See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Femi Otedola sparked rumours he might have the intention to contest office in 2019, after a video of him riding in a ‘molue’ emerged online. The Nigerian social media sphere experienced a major buzz after Mr Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a ride on a public bus in Lagos via his Instagram page.

Otedola on Thursday via his official Twitter page @realFemiOtedola, debunked the reports saying though he is a man of the people, he isn’t running for office. See what he wrote via Twitter.

My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office. — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 17, 2018

The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him. — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 17, 2018

Reacting to the clarifications, many of his followers on Twitter still needed clarifications as to why he took a molue. See reactions below;

Noted, but again Femi, do you also want to just clarify why you chose to act like a commoner or layman the other day when you boarded a molue bus in Lagos and posted a video of it on your instagram account? — Daniel Semeniworima (@DaniSeme2) May 18, 2018