See What Dino Melaye Looked Like In 1990 In Okene (Photo)

Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in Kogi State had a very humble beginning, but today, he is a national figure.

Dino Melaye (middle squatting)

Here is a throwback photo of Senator Dino Melaye with others in Okene in 1990.

The 44-year old, in the picture was seen with a couple of friends. Mr Melaye was originally born in Kano State and he schooled at the Ahmadu Bello University in Kaduna State.

He is a member of the All Progressives Congress. He is currently the Chairman Senate Committee on FCT.

