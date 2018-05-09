Local News

See What Happens To President Buhari’s Guards Of Honour Anytime He Arrives (Photos)

 

The security operative checking the guns

Here is a picture showing how the guns used by the guards of honour are thoroughly checked before they are used to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari anytime he arrives to the country or for a state event.

The guns are properly checked by the president’s security personnel who even smells the guns to avoid any unfortunate incident or tragedy during the president’s arrival, according to an information revealed by president Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo.

