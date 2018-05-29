See What Osinbajo’s Daughter, Kiki Wrote About Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s Relationship

Kiki Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo has taken to her social media page to declare her love for Tiwa Savage and Wizkid over their seeming friendship/love.

Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz has been silent for months as reports say he might have relocated to the United States.

Using a photo of Wizkid and Tiwa on stage at Afro Republik two days ago, Kiki wrote: “Can I just say I am in love with this friendship/love”.

Many people are still asking what is going on between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Tiwa and Wizkid

