See What Shekarau’s Supporters Did As He Was Arraigned In Court Today

Ibrahim Shekarau

Earlier today, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Wali and Mansur Ahmed before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano state.

Shekarau’s supporters blocked a road leading to the court as they held prayers for him in the presence of security operatives who were observing them.

The supporters of Ibrahim Shekarau

Shekarau is being charged alongside, Ambassador Aminu Bashir Wali and one Mansur Ahmed for allegedly conniving to collect the cash sum of N950 million part of the $115 million distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Deizani Allison-Madueke for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 general election.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Shekarau has been granted bail by a Federal High Court. Shekarau was granted bail alongside, Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmed.

See more photos:

