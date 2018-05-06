Unlisted

See What Tiwa Savage Wore To Headies Last Night (Photos)

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage was a sight to behold as she attended the Headies 2018. The singer also performed for the live audience who were thrilled. The headies 2018 held on Saturday night at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Tiwa also took home an award with her collabo with Wizkid winning the best collabo category.

See more photos below:

