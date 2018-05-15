Senate Finally Lays 2018 Budget, May Be Passed Tomorrow

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday finally laid the 2018 appropriation bill after postponing it in the past two different times.

The #Budget2018 Report was laid on the floor of plenary today by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Mr Danjuma Goje.

Last week, spokesman of the upper parliament, Mr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the Senate would lay the report last Tuesday and pass on Wednesday and if it was not laid on Tuesday, it would be done on Wednesday to be passed today.

However, the red chamber did not lay the 2018 budget report any of the above days until today, when it was finally laid.

With this done, the 2018 appropriation bill is due for passage tomorrow or Thursday.

Yesterday, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, disclosed that government was closing the 2017 budget with N1.5 trillion spent on capital expenditure.

