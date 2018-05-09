Senate President Saraki Visits EFCC’s New Headquarters In Abuja (Photos)

Saraki and Magu

President of the senate, Bukola Saraki has visited the New Headquarters building of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at Jabi, near the National Judical Institute.

The building is billed for dedication on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and other officials welcomed the lawmaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Saraki said the National Assembly is working with the EFCC to see that corruption fight is won in the country.

See more photos below:

