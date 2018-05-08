Senate Summons DG Of DSS, CG Of Customs…Find Out Why

File photo

The Senate has resolved to invite all military chiefs; the Director General of the State Security Service, Lawan Daura; and the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali over the illegal possession of firearms by non-authorised Nigerians.

According to PREMIUM Times, the invitation was sequel to a motion on the proliferation of dangerous firearms in Nigeria by Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC, Kaduna North).

The security officers are to discuss ways to put an end to “this unfortunate situation.”

