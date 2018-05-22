Senators Grill Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume Over Theft Of Mace (Photos)

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege appears before the senate panel

Senators Ovie Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume appeared before the National Assembly AdHoc Committee investigating invasion of the Senate chamber where the mace was stolen.

However, Senator Omo-Agege representing Delta State central senatorial district refused to speak saying the case is in court.

The committee had, last week, invited senators Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume over their alleged roles in the attack on the Senate.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria