Senior Lawyer Insists A Corper Twerk Or Dance “Shaku shaku” Before He Reviews Her Papers


A lawyer shared the story of a corp member who was told by an older lawyer that her document will only be reviewed if she does the popular “Shaku Shaku” dance. He said the girl declined initially because she’s a Deeper Life Church member but other lawyers quickly taught her how to do the dance and only then was her document reviewed.

After the story was shared, a number of social media users pointed out that there was nothing hilarious about the story. They said what the older lawyer did is nothing short of harassment.




