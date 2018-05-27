Sergio Ramos Was Seen Smiling As Mohamed Salah Left The Field (Photo)

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been criticised after he was seen laughing and smiling as Mohamed Salah walked out of the Champions League final with a shoulder injury.

Liverpool’s talisman was forced off within the 31st minute after being hauled to the ground by the Real Madrid captain.

Ramos hooked Salah by the arm and the Egyptian landed awkwardly as he fell.

Salah was in tears as he left the pitch and his hopes of playing for Egypt at the World Cup this summer at the moment are in jeopardy.

In the meantime, subsequent television footage caught Ramos laughing and smiling with the assistant referee on the same time Salah was walking off the pitch.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria