Serious Confusion As Newborn Baby Goes Missing In Kogi Hospital Hours After Delivery (Photos)

It has been reporetd that a new born baby went missing in Peniel Maternity and Clinic popularly known as “Mummy’s hospital” Anyigba in Dekina LGA – Kogi State.

According to Fitumi a relative to the husband, the baby was delivered early hour on Sunday and got missing after few hours. She added that, the child was under the care of the nurse on duty before the sudden disappearance of the child.

Local reports show that when the nurse was interrogated, she couldn’t explain vividly how it occurred as she was taken to Anyigba Police station for official investigation.

The devastated mother

The mother, Joy Idah Mudi disclosed that, she didn’t see her child before she got missing because of the improper arrangement of the Maternity.

She added that they put her in a separate ward and latter heard this shocking news.

Hundreds of people gathered at Anyigba Police Station demanding the transfer of the maternity nurse to the vigilante officials for torturing.

Below are more photos showing the confusion at the clinic:

