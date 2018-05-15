Local News

Serious Drama As Angry Tanker Drivers Block Enugu/Port-Harcourt High Way (Photo)

It has been reported that tanker drivers on Tuesday blocked Enugu/ Port-Harcourt Federal road, restricting further vehicular movement on the road.

Investigation according to Sunnewsonline revealed that, Tanker drivers were protesting over a purported shooting and killing of a fellow tanker driver by a policeman at the Nenwe junction in Aninri Local Government.

Report has it that commuters who were using the road were blocked and left stranded owing to the fact that no FRSC official was seen around the area to remedy the situation.

Details later:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Maina Is Still A Wanted Person – EFCC Boss, Magu Speaks High Profile Corruption Cases

People Climb Tree To See Buhari In Jigawa As President Visits (Photos)

Dramatic Photos of Police Officers And Shiite Members Clashing In Abuja

Alleged Vikings Member Shot Dead By Rival Cult Group (Disturbing Photos)

Unbelievable: White House ‘Owner’ Sues President Trump For $240,000 Unpaid Rent

Shocking: How ‘Ritualists’ Gouged Out The 2 Eyes Of An Elderly Man In Borno

Celebrity Policewoman, Dolapo Badmus Stuns At Her Late Father’s 5th Year Remembrance (Photos)

See The Former Arsenal Captain Who’s Favourite To Become Arsenal Manager

Senator Omo-Agege Withdraws His Resumption At Nigerian Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *