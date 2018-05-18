Local News

Serious Panic As Policeman Shoots Army Officer In Port-Harcourt, Rivers State (Photo)

It has been reported that serious tension and fear have gripped the many residents of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, after a police officer shot and killed an army officer.

Local reports show that the residents are now afraid that that all hell will be let loose today following the fatal shooting which happened early this morning.

Though the details surrounding the circumstance is sketchy as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the policeman shot the soldier after a disagreement around Kala police station.

Road users and motorist are said to have been stuck in traffic caused by the incident.

TORI.NG cannot independently verify the authenticity of this report at the moment, but Port-Harcourt residents have since taken to Facebook to talk about the incident.

One John Kpoobari Diidi talked about the matter below. 

Another resident, Kaycee Oliver Njoku corroborated John’s story with his own post, asking people to avoid the area of the crisis.

