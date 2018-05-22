”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed …” – Don Jazzy says, fans react

Don Jazzy has revealed that sex means nothing to him if he cannot make a nice conversation with a woman.
Don Jazzy tweeted how he would prefer being able to relate to a woman on a higher level asides sex.
He wrote:
”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed and talk about stuffs. Pick each other’s brains on issues that matter. Let me know something about u other than ur beauty and skills in the other room.”
Check out some reactions below:
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 20, 2018
If no one is going to answer the main question..😂😂
Well…I’m Augusta and other than my beauty I’m a pharmacist and an entrepreneur 😜
— Auster (@austergirl36) May 22, 2018
This has got to be the best thing I have seen…what can you order that I can’t randomly get from any girl…
— ruchy ugo (@883c3e2f73164a1) May 22, 2018
True…a lot of Nigerian guys should see this..not every time offpant!! offpant!!…
— Oreoluwa (@Official_lamy) May 22, 2018
I write and I like to think that I am a good writer. It doesn’t change the fact that I am also interested in learning new ideas and skills. So I want to talk to her about how to improve. Pick her brain and learn from her point of view.
— John chukwu (@KayJay_101) May 21, 2018
That must have been after I’ve enjoyed her beauty and all her skills in the other room 😁
— S H O W Z E A L (@_showzeal) May 22, 2018
