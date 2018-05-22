Entertainment, Gossip

”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed …” – Don Jazzy says, fans react

Don Jazzy has revealed that sex means nothing to him if he cannot make a nice conversation with a woman.

Don Jazzy tweeted how he would prefer being able to relate to a woman on a higher level asides sex.

He wrote:

”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed and talk about stuffs. Pick each other’s brains on issues that matter. Let me know something about u other than ur beauty and skills in the other room.”

Check out some reactions below:

