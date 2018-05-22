”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed …” – Don Jazzy says, fans react

Don Jazzy has revealed that sex means nothing to him if he cannot make a nice conversation with a woman.

Don Jazzy tweeted how he would prefer being able to relate to a woman on a higher level asides sex.

He wrote:

”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed and talk about stuffs. Pick each other’s brains on issues that matter. Let me know something about u other than ur beauty and skills in the other room.”

Check out some reactions below:

If no one is going to answer the main question..😂😂

Well…I’m Augusta and other than my beauty I’m a pharmacist and an entrepreneur 😜 — Auster (@austergirl36) May 22, 2018

This has got to be the best thing I have seen…what can you order that I can’t randomly get from any girl… — ruchy ugo (@883c3e2f73164a1) May 22, 2018

True…a lot of Nigerian guys should see this..not every time offpant!! offpant!!… — Oreoluwa (@Official_lamy) May 22, 2018

I write and I like to think that I am a good writer. It doesn’t change the fact that I am also interested in learning new ideas and skills. So I want to talk to her about how to improve. Pick her brain and learn from her point of view. — John chukwu (@KayJay_101) May 21, 2018

That must have been after I’ve enjoyed her beauty and all her skills in the other room 😁 — S H O W Z E A L (@_showzeal) May 22, 2018

