Sexy Denim dress: Chioma Vs Nina: Who rocked it better?

In another episode of who rocked it better?, we have multi-millionaire chef, Chioma Avril Rowland going head to head with BBNaija 2018 finalist, Nina.
Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina stepped out in a little denim dress and matching slippers while Davido’s girlfriend Chioma rocked a more revealing version with a Gucci bag and slippers.
These bold fashion statements have caused a frenzy online and we wonder whose look you prefer more…
See their photos below,
