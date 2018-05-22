SGF Launches N64Million Website To Bring Governance Closer To Nigerians

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) has launched a new website for his office.







Mustapha unveiled the website — which he said costs N64 million — at his office in Abuja, on Monday. The FG had allocated N65m for the portal in the 2017 budget.

The SGF said the old website was based on an old technology, lacked security features and was not compliant to one of the federal government’s executive order.

“There was a contract in 2017. The figure in public domain.

It is about N64m including procurement of laptops, training, consultancy services,” he said. “The contract was awarded by the Bureau of Public Procurement in accordance with the procurement act.”

Mustapha said the major component of the website is the e-participation platform that allows members of the public to give feedback, request for information from government, submit ideas, and lodge complaints.

He added that the new website is participatory and will “bring governance to the people” and will “add value” to information disseminated to public through some of its features.

The SGF said the N64 million also involves training of 50 officers that will facilitate timely updates and ensure “very robust content management system, procurement of laptops as well as consultancy services.”

The website has links to some documents such as the Freedom of Information Act, 2011. It also has links to some official government websites such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Identity Management Commission.