Shameless Prophet Flogged In Ogun Community For Abducting, Impregnating a 10-year-old Girl (Photos)

A prophet of a Celestial Church of Christ parish in the Ilashe area of Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, identified simply as Woli Michael, has been publicly flogged for allegedly abducting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in the community.

According to a report by The Nation, Michael who is a native of Ondo State, reportedly abducted the minor in February this year and had sexually abused her for months leading to pregnancy.

While speaking to a correspondent, a source said that Michael had hidden the girl in his house despite a search party launched for her whereabouts by the community leaders, which was known to him.

The source said; “Prophet Michael seized the girl in February and kept him in his house and impregnated her. He had somehow hypnotised the girl to the extent that she would hide from her schoolmates whenever they passed through the area where Prophet Michael’s house is located.

“The girl was however spotted by his parents on April 29, 2018, while she was sweeping the compound where she was kept.

“The girl told his parents that she was kept in the house by Prophet Michael and she was discovered to be pregnant for him.”

The matter was reported to the monarch of the community who ordered that Prophet Michael be arrested to no avail on that day.

The culprit was however arrested on April 30, where he was stripped naked and openly flogged at monarch’s palace before he was banished from the community.

The punishment given to the cleric however generated controversy as residents considered it to be too light for his misconduct.

A resident, Oluwole, however said the errant prophet was handed over to the police.

“People were just unnecessarily angry that the flogging and banishment are too light. The man was eventually handed over to the police in order to face the wrath of the law for abducting and impregnating a minor.”

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached for comment on his mobile phone at press time.

