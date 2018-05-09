“She raised me proper” – Mr Eazi celebrates his mum on her birthday

Starboy Record artiste, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade a.k.a Mr. Eazi, took to Instagram to celebrate his mum who turned a year older today.









He wrote;

“I love my Mummy! She a Queen, She an Icon! She raised me proper, she prays for me, she is the greatest Woman Ever! She raised a KING! God bless my Mummy! Happy Birthday! Long live the QUEEN!!”



