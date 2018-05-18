Shehu Sani Lists 15 Challenges Endangering Nigeria’s Democracy

Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani has listed fifteen challenges that endangers Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post on his Facebook page, he stated that the nation’s democracy was not only being threatened, but could be truncated if government does not genuinely tackle those challenges.

The Kaduna Central lawmaker listed the challenges as follows: “Mass killings in the North Central and North West of Nigeria.

“Increasing spate of Insurgents guerrilla attacks in the North East; the abductions and the plight of the abducted.

“Violations of freedom of speech and increasing intolerance to contrary political views, peaceful dissent and peaceful protest.

“Onslaught against the parliament and parliamentarians perceived as opposition.

“Religious bigotry and rise of ethnic nationalism.

“Disobedience to Court orders and resistance to rule of law on the altar of political exigencies.

“Unaddressed perception of nepotism and favoritism.

“Timidity of the major opposition party and disorderliness of the ruling party.

“Public perception of credibility and moral problems of members of the parliament over corruption issues and patented as self serving.

“Public perception of a Tyrannical and autocratic President contemptuous of democratic values, surrounded by a vicious cabal.

“Arbitrariness and increasing lawlessness of security agencies.

“Docile and pliant civil society.

“A deodorant and Insecticide style anti corruption crusade.

“Compromised and subservient states assemblies and emperor Governors operating above the laws.

“A dubious national objection to Hate speech that shields people in Position of power and targets ordinary Nigerians.

“The prominence of the rabid political and economic interest and ambitions of the political elites over the peace and unity of the country.”

