Shina Peters Reveals What He Doesn’t Want To Die With

Foremost Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters has said he does not want his music to die with him.

Peters is set to inaugurate a Foundation this month, to take his brand of music to the young ones.

Speaking on Monday at a news conference, to kick start activities that will mark his 60th birthday, he said: “I welcome and encourage more people to play what I am playing so that my music will not die when I am no more. I want to share my talent with others.

“I appreciate the upcoming musicians and I salute their courage. Music is not easy to play and they are all trying their best to come out with something out of nothing.”

Peters described his music as appealing “to all tribes, students, old and young” adding, “I created my own music and I have an identity for myself.”

Source – Dailypost