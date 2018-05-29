Shock As Dead Man’s Decomposing Body Is Found Hanging In Somolu, Lagos

The decomposing body of a 46-year-old man, Kola Shotunde, was at the weekend, found dangling from the ceiling in his apartment, The Nation reports.

The incident occurred at Ayepe Avenue by Okesuna Bus Stop, Somolu, Lagos Mainland.

The deceased, a lone occupant of his apartment, was said to have been depressed since the death of his mother. He had no wife or child.

It was gathered that Shotunde’s neighbours had perceived disturbing odour from his apartment and could not reach him to know what the problem was.

They were said to have knocked on his door several times on Friday night without response, which raised suspicion.

According to a source, the neighbours contacted the police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to report their fear that he might have died inside the house.

“LASEMA and policemen came to the scene and discovered the door was locked from inside. So, his brother was invited before the door was forced open. As soon as it was opened, Shotunde’s body was seen hanging on the ceiling fan.

“It was already smelling, which means he might have died some days back. It was around 9pm on Friday that the door was opened.

“The last time anyone saw him was Monday or Tuesday. When the odour was coming from his apartment, people were looking for him to find out what was wrong. That was when people started suspecting he might have died.

“Before his corpse was evacuated, his family members performed some cleansing.”

Police spokesman Chike Oti, a Superintendent (SP), confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased’s brother told the police that he had been sick.

