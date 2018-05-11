Local News

Shock As Nigerian Diplomat Is Found Dead Inside His Home In Sudan

According to a report by Reuters, a Nigerian diplomat has been found dead in Sudan.

Two security sources who revealed the matter, said the man was found dead on Thursday at his home in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

They said he had apparently been killed and that an investigation was underway.

More details later

