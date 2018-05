Photos have shown how a petrol tanker skidded off a road and went straight into the bush in a community in Lagos state.

The sad incident reportedly happened at the Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos.

There are no reports of any death recorded as a result of the accident as rescue efforts were made almost immediately.

The Lagos Response Unit (LRU) came in to salvage the tanker from the bush.

See more photos below:

