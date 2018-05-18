Local News

Shocker: Mutilated Dead Body Found Dumped On The Altar Of Popular ‘Miracle’ Church In Delta

It has been reported that serious tension gripped Nsukwa community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following unidentified corpse found in a popular church near the community.

According to a report by Daily Post, corpse suspected to be female was mutilated, and its vital parts removed. It was equally wrapped in a big sack and dumped by the church altar

The pastor of the church identified as Miracle Working Center, Pastor Dennis Enegbule, who spoke to Daily Post in Asaba, said ”I was shocked on Thursday service when I stumbled on a big sack with the Corpse smelling. I don’t know who did the act inside the church. It shows there is trouble, indeed, there is.”

But the police Spokesman in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed to Daily Post that the matter was reported to the police said, “The police has visited the church, and found the corpse lying in a sack bag by the altar. On a close examination, we found marks on the body of the corpse, we suspect a ritual murder. Investigation is ongoing, and hope to bring the culprits to book soon. ”

Further investigation revealed that since the shocking incident, hundreds of church members have fled with mixed feelings, and there are gossips of the pastor being a ritualist.

A member of the church who spoke to Daily Post on condition of anonymity said ”We are afraid of the church pastor. He must be a ritualist, the way and manner he performs healing and deliverance is Shocking. I will not go there again. May God have Mercy on me ”

Daily Post reports that the church had in recent times been known for miracle activities with mind-blowing prophecies from the pastor who had also severally claimed before his church members to have been trained in Indian.

Those in the know said the church’ s activities last several hours where married women are allegedly ‘delivered’ naked in one of the rooms in the church, a situation the pastor dispelled as untrue, saying that the ‘story was the handiwork of his enemies.

