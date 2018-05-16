Shocker: Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up In The Middle Of Crowd Mourning A Dead One

According to a report by Reuters, several people were killed or wounded north of Baghdad on Wednesday when a man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the middle of a group of people receiving condolences and mourning a dead one, Iraqi security services said.

The attack took place in the region of Tarmiya, 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Iraq declared victory in December over Islamic State, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014, but it continues to carry out attacks and bombings in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq.

The group claimed responsibility for a deadly gun attack near Tarmiya two weeks ago.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria