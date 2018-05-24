SHOCKING! Abuja Lady Murdered 7 Days After Sacking Guard, Driver

Onise Ismail, in her late 20’s had stepped out of the house to put on her generator due to power outage.





Little did she know that danger was lurking.

It was gathered that her attacker struck when he/she knew she would be alone at home.

Onise was reportedly stabbed several times in her chest and in the neck till she gave up the ghost at her residence in Citec Estate, Mbora, Jabi bypass, Abuja.

The deceased, who was living alone, was said to have fired her driver and gate man a week before her brutal murder.

She was buried on Sunday amidst wailing by her family and friends who thronged the cemetery in Abuja.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that after stabbing her to death, the assailant dumped her body in her room and ransacked the house for valuables.

“We learnt that a neighbour heard her pleading with her assailant not to kill her, but he (the neighbour) was too scared to intervene.

“By the time he went to check on her, she had given up the ghost and her assailant had fled. The yard and the room was soaked with the blood of the deceased,” the source narrated.

It was gathered that detectives had commenced investigation into the homicide and a number of suspects have been arrested.