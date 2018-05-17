Local News

Shocking: Angry Woman Stabs Pastor With Broken Bottle In Osun

Esther Olawale, a 39-year-old woman, was on Wednesday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, Osun, for allegedly stabbing a pastor with broken bottle, Daily Sun reports.

Olawale of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 6, at about 6.00 p.m. at No. 11, Moremi Line 10, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the accused stabbed the complainant, Pastor Kayode Oluwawemimo, with broken bottle on the left hand and at the back during a disagreement.

He said the assault caused bodily injuries to the complainant, who is a pastor in one of the churches in Ile-Ife.

The offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Law of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Olalere Olaobaju, applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal terms and promised that the accused would not jump bail.

Magistrate Ishola Omisade granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until June 18, for hearing.

